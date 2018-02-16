Koreatown grandmother beating suspect released

(Left) Richard Rene Colomo of Bell Gardens is the suspect in the beating of an elderly woman (right) in Koreatown.

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The man arrested in connection with the brutal beating of a grandmother in Koreatown was released Thursday.

Richard Colomo, 41, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of felony battery on an elderly person

MORE: 85-year-old woman brutally beaten in Koreatown
Los Angeles police are looking for a suspect in the violent attack of an 85-year-old woman in Koreatown.


No charges have been filed, and the Los Angeles Police Department released Colomo at 5:35 p.m.

LAPD Detective Hee Bae Cho said Colomo did not know the victim. Detectives are trying to determine a motive for the crime.

The vicious attack happened Saturday afternoon, about a block from a police station in the Koreatown neighborhood.

The victim, Mi Reum Song, was walking down the street when a man punched her in the face, causing her to fall and slam her head on the pavement. She suffered severe bruising to her face and cuts to her head. She is expected to recover.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
