Police searching for woman accused of trying to kidnap 4-year-old boy at store in Koreatown

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for a woman they say attempted to kidnap a 4-year-old boy at a store in Koreatown.

The incident happened around 12:40 p.m. Sunday at a store at Next on Sixth Apartments at 620 S. Virgil Ave., between Sixth Street and Wilshire Boulevard.

The video featured in the media player above is the ABC7 Los Angeles 24/7 streaming channel

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the woman forcefully grabbed the boy from behind without consent and carried him outside of the store. She then put the child down when she was confronted by child's parent.

The suspect, who was identified as a 40-year-old woman, fled on foot.

Police said she was last seen wearing a brown jacket, black shirt, blue jeans and black and white shoes. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.