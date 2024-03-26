Man found shot to death inside his home in Koreatown

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in his home in Koreatown.

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Koreatown.

It happened late Monday night on Normandie Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call and found the man dead inside his home.

Authorities say the victim, only identified as a man in his late 20s or early 30s, was found with a head injury that turned out to be a gunshot wound.

There was no suspect description and a motive for the shooting has not been determined.

No arrests have been made.