Man found shot to death inside his home in Koreatown

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Koreatown.
It happened late Monday night on Normandie Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call and found the man dead inside his home.
Authorities say the victim, only identified as a man in his late 20s or early 30s, was found with a head injury that turned out to be a gunshot wound.
There was no suspect description and a motive for the shooting has not been determined.
No arrests have been made.