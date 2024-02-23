Man dies after being pepper sprayed during altercation on Metro bus in Koreatown

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man is dead after some sort of fight on a Metro bus in Koreatown during which he was pepper sprayed, prompting an investigation.

The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Western Avenue and Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Details were limited but police said some kind of altercation broke out on the bus and that's when the suspect, described as a man in his 30s, used pepper spray on the victim.

The suspect took off and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's not clear if the suspect and victim knew each other, and how many other people were on the bus at the time.

Pepper spray is known as a non-lethal form of defense. A detective at the scene told Eyewitness News the medical examiner will be able to answer questions as to how exactly the victim died.