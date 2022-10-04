Koreatown shooting: Victim ID'd by family as local rapper, father of 3 with another on the way

A man who was killed in a shooting in Koreatown was a rapper, known as Half Ounce, and a father of three children with another on the way, family members told Eyewitness News.

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man who was killed in a shooting in Koreatown was a rapper, known as Half Ounce, and a father of three children with another on the way, family members told Eyewitness News.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 700 block South New Hampshire Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers responded to numerous calls of shots fired and found the victim lying in a planter at a nearby apartment building.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Further details about the circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately disclosed.

The victim has not been officially identified, but family members at the scene told Eyewitness News he was a local rapper who also worked for UPS. Rapper Half Ounce was a father to three children, between the ages of 8 years and 9 months, and his wife was expecting another.

The shooter fled the scene in a possible dark SUV.

Anybody with information is urged to contact authorities at (212) 382-9470.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.