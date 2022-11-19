WATCH LIVE

Man shot, robbed of Rolex watch and jewelry outside luxury apartment complex near Koreatown

Saturday, November 19, 2022 6:07AM
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was shot and robbed of his Rolex watch and jewelry outside a luxury apartment complex near Koreatown Friday afternoon, Los Angeles police say.

LAPD says the robbery and shooting happened just before 4:20 p.m. in the 2800 block of Sunset Place. Two male suspects were seen running from the scene.

Footage showed police outside the Kurve apartment building and focusing their investigation on a Rolls-Royce vehicle.

The victim, only described as a man between 25 and 30 years old, was conscious and breathing after the shooting, police say. He has not been identified.

Aside from the suspects taking a Rolex watch, three chains were stolen from the victim.

No arrest has been made.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.