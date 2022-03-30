LAFD crews rescue woman trapped in a trash chute of Koreatown apartment

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters managed to safely rescue a woman that became trapped in a concrete trash chute of an apartment building in Koreatown.

Crews responded to the building located in the 800 block of S. Hobart Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

LAFD says the woman was located about 20 feet down from the roof.

Crews used a rope system from the roof to secure the woman and lower her down to the ground, according to officials.

LAFD says the woman had no signs of any injuries when firefighter paramedics inspected her at the scene.

It was not known how the woman ended up in the trash chute.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story. Updated information will be added here as soon as it becomes available.

