Hundreds of fans of BTS' Suga camp outside Kia Forum in Inglewood ahead of concert

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Tents lined the sidewalk around the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Tuesday as hundreds of fans awaited the start of BTS member Suga's solo performances. Suga, also known by his alter ego Agust D, is the first member to tour solo since the K-pop group announced they would be taking a break while members served in their military.

The first night of the show isn't until Wednesday, but some of fans camped outside the venue since Monday night.

"I just love all his songs. I really encourage people to look at the lyrics. It'll impress you and I know it speaks to my sister especially," said Mandy Torres, a fan who drove from Riverside. "I'm out here camping for her. She's going to be the one in front me."

Most of the people lined up on the concrete already got their General Admission tickets to one of the three shows. They lined up in hopes of securing as close a spot as possible to the stage.

"It's wanting to get barricade," said Jennifer Yanez, a fan from El Monte. "So, like I want to be in front. I want to make eye contact. I want to see him!"

Some fans said camping isn't completely about the tickets or even about securing the rare merchandise. They said they camp for the comradery and the experience. They even make little freebie bags with things like fan art and candies to pass out to other fellow BTS Army members.

"We go out and eat," said Lucy Amezcua, another camper from Redlands. "We all get together at night and share stories because this is something that we all have in common."

Suga's three nights at the Kia Forum begins Wednesday followed by a show on Thursday and finishing up with a final show on Sunday.

