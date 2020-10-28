krispy kreme

Krispy Kreme to give away free glazed doughnut on Election Day

By Tisha Powell
Krispy Kreme plans to offer something sweet to citizens to celebrate Election Day.

The popular doughnut shop is giving away a free glazed doughnut to each customer on Tuesday, Nov. 3 along with the iconic "I Voted" sticker as well.

Customers don't have to prove they voted to get a doughnut, but Krispy Kreme leaders hope the lure of a free doughnut will get people "out and about."

"If you're out and about on Election Day, we want to thank you by giving you a free original glazed doughnut," Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said.

Krispy Kreme will also offer a free doughnut on Halloween for customers who show up in a costume.
