Kristin Smart case: Authorities serve search warrant in San Pedro 23 years after college student went missing

In a statement, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said it disclosed the development "due to the high-profile nature of the investigation into the disappearance and whereabouts of Kristin Smart and to avoid the dissemination of misinformation."
The search warrants were "limited in scope and sealed by the court," the news release said, adding that additional information would not be immediately provided.
FBI renews search for Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student missing for 20 years
FBI personnel and Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were seen outside the San Pedro location in a residential neighborhood Wednesday morning.
Smart was last seen returning to her California Polytechnic State University dormitory from an off-campus party on May 25, 1996.
