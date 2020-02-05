Kristin Smart case: Authorities serve search warrant in San Pedro 23 years after college student went missing

By ABC7.com staff
SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- Nearly 24 years after 19-year-old college student Kristin Smart went missing, authorities on Wednesday morning announced that search warrants have been served in San Pedro, San Luis Obispo County and Washington state.

In a statement, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said it disclosed the development "due to the high-profile nature of the investigation into the disappearance and whereabouts of Kristin Smart and to avoid the dissemination of misinformation."

The search warrants were "limited in scope and sealed by the court," the news release said, adding that additional information would not be immediately provided.

FBI personnel and Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were seen outside the San Pedro location in a residential neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Smart was last seen returning to her California Polytechnic State University dormitory from an off-campus party on May 25, 1996.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
