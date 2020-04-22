Kristin Smart case: Search warrant again served at former classmate's home in Los Angeles County

Paul Flores "continues to be a person of interest in the disappearance of Kristin Smart in 1996," the the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department assisted in serving the search warrant, which remained sealed, the news release said. No other details were immediately disclosed.
September 2016: FBI renews search for Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student missing for 20 years
San Luis Obispo County authorities in February served search warrants at four locations in the states of California and Washington.
Smart was last seen returning to her California Polytechnic State University dormitory from an off-campus party on May 25, 1996.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.