Kristin Smart case: Search warrant again served at former classmate's home in Los Angeles County

Kristin Smart was last seen returning to her Cal Poly San Luis Obispo dorm on May 25, 1996.
By ABC7.com staff
SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- A search warrant has again been served at the Los Angeles County home of a former classmate of Kristin Smart, who went missing nearly 24 years ago when she was a 19-year-old college student, authorities said Wednesday.

Paul Flores "continues to be a person of interest in the disappearance of Kristin Smart in 1996," the the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department assisted in serving the search warrant, which remained sealed, the news release said. No other details were immediately disclosed.

September 2016: FBI renews search for Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student missing for 20 years
EMBED More News Videos

The FBI has launched an excavation project on the edge of California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, in hope of finding the remains of a student who vanished more than 20 years ago.


San Luis Obispo County authorities in February served search warrants at four locations in the states of California and Washington.

Smart was last seen returning to her California Polytechnic State University dormitory from an off-campus party on May 25, 1996.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san pedrolos angeles countysearchmissing womanmissing person
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3.7-magnitude quake hits View Park-Windsor Hills area of LA
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to give update on reopening CA
Trump to sign executive order on partial immigration ban today
CDC warns 2nd wave of COVID-19 could hit U.S. next winter
ER visits plummet amid fear of COVID-19
SoCal doctor markets COVID-19 immunity medication
LA City Council to vote on rent assistance program
Show More
Most CA nursing homes with COVID-19 cases were cited for past deficiencies
OC nursing home reports 72 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
What to know if you're looking for work during COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus: Mexico braces for surge in COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 deaths in NorCal were earliest in US, new test shows
More TOP STORIES News