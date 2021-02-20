Supermarket chain Kroger is warning customers of a data breach in its Little Clinic pharmacy service.
The breach did not impact grocery data, but could have involved personal health and insurance information used at the pharmacy.
Kroger said there was unauthorized access to a software they use called Accellion.
Accellion is a vendor that provides secure third-party data file transfer services to over 3,000 customers around the world, according to Kroger.
"After being informed of the incident's effect on January 23, 2021, Kroger discontinued the use of Accellion's services, reported the incident to federal law enforcement, and initiated its own forensic investigation to review the potential scope and impact of the incident," Kroger said.
Grocery pharmacies in other chains like Ralph's, Harris Teeter, and Fred Meyer stores may also have been involved in the breach.
No credit or debit card data was stolen, but there is the potential risk of identity theft.
Kroger says, at this time, it has no indication of fraud or misuse of personal information as a result of this incident.
Kroger says it is in the process of reaching out to affected customers and will provide free credit monitoring to anyone affected.
Anyone with questions about the incident should contact Kroger's call center at 1 (855) 558-2999 between 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT (Monday through Friday) and 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. PT (Saturday and Sunday).
Kroger warns customers of data breach in its Little Clinic pharmacy
DATA BREACH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News