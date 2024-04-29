Aide to DA George Gascón booked on felony charges over data misuse

Assistant DA Diana Teran is accused of illegally accessing and using confidential personnel data from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Assistant DA Diana Teran is accused of illegally accessing and using confidential personnel data from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Assistant DA Diana Teran is accused of illegally accessing and using confidential personnel data from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Assistant DA Diana Teran is accused of illegally accessing and using confidential personnel data from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A top advisor to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón was booked on state felony charges and released from jail this weekend.

Assistant DA Diana Teran is facing 11 felony charges stemming from accusations she illegally accessed and used confidential personnel data of law enforcement officials.

The office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the charges last week.

Teran is accused of accessing confidential personnel files in 2018 while she worked for the county Sheriff's Department, and then illegally using that data at the DA's office three years later.

Teran had been under investigation since 2019.

Gascón has said his office can't comment on specific personnel matters but is complying with the investigation.

Teran posted her $50,000 bond and was released from jail.