SoCal mom shares video slipping cash inside random baby products for new parents

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Southern California couple decided to pay it forward by slipping cash into baby products at local Target stores.Krystal Duhaney, a mother of two children, posted a video on her Instagram account of her inserting money into diaper boxes and formula cans."Being a parent can be tough!" Duhaney wrote in the caption to her Instagram post."So, Hubby and I went to various Target stores in Southern California and hid money in baby items. We hope that the parents that purchase these items have a brighter day when they find our gifts," she added.The couple shared that they went to Target stores in Carson, Signal Hill and the Manhattan Beach/El Segundo area.Duhaney's video also appeared on the Good News Movement Instagram account, and the two posts have garnered more than 350,000 likes combined.