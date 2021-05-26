Society

SoCal mom shares video slipping cash inside random baby products for new parents

EMBED <>More Videos

SoCal mom hides cash inside baby products for new parents

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Southern California couple decided to pay it forward by slipping cash into baby products at local Target stores.

Krystal Duhaney, a mother of two children, posted a video on her Instagram account of her inserting money into diaper boxes and formula cans.

"Being a parent can be tough!" Duhaney wrote in the caption to her Instagram post.

"So, Hubby and I went to various Target stores in Southern California and hid money in baby items. We hope that the parents that purchase these items have a brighter day when they find our gifts," she added.

The couple shared that they went to Target stores in Carson, Signal Hill and the Manhattan Beach/El Segundo area.

Duhaney's video also appeared on the Good News Movement Instagram account, and the two posts have garnered more than 350,000 likes combined.

MORE | Man uses TikTok to raise more than $90K for street vendors in LA, San Diego
EMBED More News Videos

Jesus Morales' viral TikTok videos have moved people to tears and let him gift thousands of dollars to many street vendors in California.



MORE | LA Baby Cooperative gives out free diapers and wipes every weekend
EMBED More News Videos

The LA Baby Cooperative in Koreatown is trying to make it a little easier during the pandemic for moms.



MORE | Local student spends more than a year cleaning up trash at Eaton Canyon
EMBED More News Videos

A local student has been visiting the popular hiking trail at Eaton Canyon in Pasadena several days a week for more than a year to pick up trash.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycarsonsignal hillmanhattan beachel segundolos angeles countymoneybabyinstagramtarget
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Show More
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
VIDEO: 3 Lake Tahoe bears fight over pond space
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
More TOP STORIES News