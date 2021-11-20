Auto Show returns to Los Angeles after missing a year during pandemic

Automotive

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The doors swung open, and the car enthusiasts came into the Los Angeles Convention Center to see the LA Auto Show, which was canceled in 2020.

The process of getting in was orderly, with very few hassles, according to many we talked with.

"Oh, I think they have great control when it comes to social distancing and everybody just having respect for one another," said Onice Lopez of Van Nuys, who was there on opening morning with his family.

"I think it's phenomenal. I missed it last year, I've come for the past three years in a row, prior to COVID, and I'm just glad it's back," said Mike Blow of Lompoc. "I was so excited to come here this morning."

Visitors must present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or results of a negative test for the virus. Testing stations are set up near the convention center. All attendees must wear face coverings while at the show, in accordance with local regulations.

Once inside, there is a lot to see, though maybe not as much as usual. Some brands are skipping the show, but others are back in their usual spots, like Porsche. Land Rover is here in full force, as it's showing the newest Range Rover model in public for the first time.

Corvette, Porsche bring their sports car A-game to LA Auto Show
EMBED More News Videos

Heading to the L.A. Auto Show? Be sure to head to the Porsche and Chevrolet display where you can stop, stare, and start dreaming. After all, these high-powered sports cars are often called "dream-worthy."



Dodge is showing things off too, like hot new versions of the Challenger muscle car. The guy who runs the whole division says auto shows are still a key part of their marketing strategy.

"Auto shows are critical to us. You got to look, see, touch, and feel it. You got to come down to the show. You got to see these cars in person," said Tim Kuniskis, CEO of Dodge.

Sure, you can look at things, but also experience what's new, hands-on.

Ford's giving indoor acceleration rides in its new electric vehicles, the Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 Lightning.

You can drive other EVs on a special indoor roadway in the South Hall.


And Ram has set up an obstacle course to show off its pickups, with the trucks climbing small hills and rolling over simulated logs in a large area of the West Hall. Be prepared for a rough ride. It also looked as though people were taking lots of selfies from inside the pickups.

Want to meet a new four-legged friend? Subaru is again providing a place for an adoption meet-and-greet, right in their display area. (Saturdays and Sundays only.)

Outside displays are popular this year, and some may be more comfortable spending time at ride opportunities like Camp Jeep. Get here early, as the lines can get long

"We just did the Bronco. And now we just got off the Jeep. So just checking out all the outdoor stuff, which I think is a nice addition. I'd never seen that before," said Mike Bakker of Norco.

The auto show may be a bit scaled back, but the people who wanted to be here on the first day are glad that there IS an auto show this year, after last year's got canceled.

Jeremy Eves of Moreno Valley summed it up well: "I think people are thrilled to get out and do anything at this point."

The show runs for 10 days, including all four days of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Over the years, many people have made it a tradition to come here and check out the cars on Thanksgiving Day while the turkey is in the oven.
