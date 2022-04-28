Watch stolen from person in possible armed robbery at Beverly Center shopping mall, LAPD says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police took a person into custody following a possible armed robbery and suspect search at a popular high-end shopping center.The suspect took the victim's watch before running into the Beverly Center shopping mall in the area of La Cienega Boulevard and Beverly Boulevard shortly after 1 p.m., according to LAPD.Police believe the suspect may have been armed. It was not clear it a weapon was found during the arrest.There are no reports of a shooting, though some panic was spreading among shoppers initially.No further details were immediately known.