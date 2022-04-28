Watch stolen from person in possible armed robbery at Beverly Center shopping mall, LAPD says

The suspect took the victim's watch before running into the Beverly Center shopping mall in the area of La Cienega Boulevard and Beverly Boulevard shortly after 1 p.m., according to LAPD.
Police believe the suspect may have been armed. It was not clear it a weapon was found during the arrest.
There are no reports of a shooting, though some panic was spreading among shoppers initially.
No further details were immediately known.
This is a developing story. Updated information will be added when it becomes available.