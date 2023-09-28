WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Downey schools to face off in first-ever high-school football game at SoFi Stadium

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Thursday, September 28, 2023 1:49AM
SoFi Stadium to host its first high-school football game
EMBED <>More Videos

The LA Bowl Friday Night Lights game between Downey and Warren high schools will be held Oct. 13 at SoFi Stadium.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- SoFi Stadium is hosting its first-ever high-school football game next month.

The LA Bowl Friday Night Lights game between crosstown rivals Downey and Warren high schools will be held Oct. 13.

The game is presented by LA Bowl, the college football game that has been owned and operated by the Inglewood stadium since 2021.

The two high schools tend to draw large crowds for their rivalry games. Tickets go on sale Thursday morning via Ticketmaster and can be accessed through LA Bowl here.

The winner will return to SoFi to be recognized at this year's LA Bowl game on Dec. 16.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW