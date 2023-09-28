The LA Bowl Friday Night Lights game between Downey and Warren high schools will be held Oct. 13 at SoFi Stadium.

Downey schools to face off in first-ever high-school football game at SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- SoFi Stadium is hosting its first-ever high-school football game next month.

The LA Bowl Friday Night Lights game between crosstown rivals Downey and Warren high schools will be held Oct. 13.

The game is presented by LA Bowl, the college football game that has been owned and operated by the Inglewood stadium since 2021.

The two high schools tend to draw large crowds for their rivalry games. Tickets go on sale Thursday morning via Ticketmaster and can be accessed through LA Bowl here.

The winner will return to SoFi to be recognized at this year's LA Bowl game on Dec. 16.