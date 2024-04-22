La Cañada High School on lockdown amid search for possibly armed person

There were no immediate reports of injuries but Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were on the scene at the high school investigating the report.

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) -- La Cañada High School and other schools in the vicinity were placed on lockdown Monday afternoon as authorities responded to a report of a possibly armed person coming to campus.

The La Cañada Unified School District notified parents about the report:

"We received a notification from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department indicating that they had a report of someone coming to the La Cañada High School campus with a weapon," said the note from Superintendent Wendy Sinnette. "The Sheriff's deputies immediately responded and are currently on campus. As a precaution, the LCHS administration placed the school on lockdown as soon as the report was received. All students and staff are safe. At this time there is no imminent threat."

St. Francis High School, located in the area, was also placed on lockdown. The school sent out a note to parents saying that around 1:40 p.m. the Sheriff's Department asked them to initiate a lockdown "in response to what is believed to be an unsubstantiated threat to La Cañada High School."

Footage from A7 HD showed multiple law enforcement cruisers parked around the school and students and faculty members being escorted on campus with their hands in the air. Sheriff's deputies were searching the campus with weapons drawn.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.