DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell announced the inclusion of additional charges to the list of major crime offenses to ensure those convicted of gun violence will serve 100 percent of their sentence.
McDonnell and Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer announced the new sentencing policy Thursday at the Hall of Justice in downtown.
McDonnell said he was inspired by alarming new school threats statistics.
Before the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, there were four school threats in Los Angeles County. Right after the Parkland attack, that number jumped up to 46. That's a pattern that repeats with other shootings as well.
This is why the sheriff wants maximum jail time for those convicted of using a firearm during the commission of a crime or illegally possessing a firearm.
McDonnell announced he will add 50 additional charges, both felony and misdemeanors, to the list of major crime offenses, to ensure those who use a gun during a crime will go to jail and stay in jail for 100 percent of their statutory sentence.
"As of Aug. 15, our criminal intelligence bureau has received and reviewed 129 tips and leads related to school threats since the beginning of the year. Sixty-four percent of these tips and leads involve the use or intended use of a firearm. Guns are clearly the weapon of choice," McDonnell said.
This new policy on #guns is also a crucial preventative step, such as in #domesticviolence situations where a woman is 500x more likely to die if a gun is involved. @LACoSheriff @LASDHQ @LADAOffice#gunviolence #gunsense #domesticabuse https://t.co/1cGUMrElIv— LA City Attorney (@CityAttorneyLA) September 13, 2018
"When somebody is convicted of a gun-related offense, there are consequences for that action and for that conviction," Feuer said.
McDonnell said he has to deal with the issue of jail overcrowding, so it will be a daily assessment to see which prisoners are dangerous and need to stay behind bars, and which can be released to the public. Regardless, he feels very strongly that people who use guns during a crime must serve their full sentence.
I’m pleased to announce that we will add over 50 gun-related charges, both felony & misdemeanors, to our list of major crime offenses to ensure that if you use a gun, you will go to jail & will serve 100% of your statutory time in our jail. @LASDHQ @CityAttorneyLA @LADAOffice pic.twitter.com/ijnRKUXSHd— Jim McDonnell (@LACoSheriff) September 13, 2018