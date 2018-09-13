LA County sheriff announces maximum jail time for those convicted of gun violence

L.A. County Sheriff Jim McDonnell announced the inclusion of additional major crime charges to ensure those convicted of gun violence will serve their maximum sentence.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell announced the inclusion of additional charges to the list of major crime offenses to ensure those convicted of gun violence will serve 100 percent of their sentence.

McDonnell and Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer announced the new sentencing policy Thursday at the Hall of Justice in downtown.

McDonnell said he was inspired by alarming new school threats statistics.

Before the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, there were four school threats in Los Angeles County. Right after the Parkland attack, that number jumped up to 46. That's a pattern that repeats with other shootings as well.

This is why the sheriff wants maximum jail time for those convicted of using a firearm during the commission of a crime or illegally possessing a firearm.

McDonnell announced he will add 50 additional charges, both felony and misdemeanors, to the list of major crime offenses, to ensure those who use a gun during a crime will go to jail and stay in jail for 100 percent of their statutory sentence.

"As of Aug. 15, our criminal intelligence bureau has received and reviewed 129 tips and leads related to school threats since the beginning of the year. Sixty-four percent of these tips and leads involve the use or intended use of a firearm. Guns are clearly the weapon of choice," McDonnell said.

"When somebody is convicted of a gun-related offense, there are consequences for that action and for that conviction," Feuer said.

McDonnell said he has to deal with the issue of jail overcrowding, so it will be a daily assessment to see which prisoners are dangerous and need to stay behind bars, and which can be released to the public. Regardless, he feels very strongly that people who use guns during a crime must serve their full sentence.
