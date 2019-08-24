Homeless in Southern California

LA City Council considering new restrictions on where homeless people can sleep

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles City Council will soon vote on a proposed ordinance that would ban the homeless from sleeping in very specific locations.

The current vagrancy law on the books in L.A. bans sitting, lying or sleeping on any public sidewalks, but after several lawsuits by homeless advocates, the city stopped enforcing it.

A 2018 federal court ruling in Boise, Idaho found overarching bans like that are unconstitutional, but left open the possibility of bans on homeless camping in certain areas.

Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell used that finding to come up with a list of areas where he'd like the city to ban encampments.

"There is danger," said O'Farrell. "No matter what someone may say or claim, danger lurks in homeless encampments."

O'Farrell's proposal would ban sitting, lying or sleeping within 10 feet of a driveway or building entrance, within 500 feet of a park, school or daycare center, and on bike paths, bridges, tunnels or pedestrian subways. It would also apply within 500 feet of a newly established homeless shelter, on crowded, public sidewalks, and near large venues.

"It's certainly better than we have now and I think we're heading in the right direction with this," he told Eyewitness News.

But homeless advocates are blasting the proposed ordinance, saying it's just another way the city is trying to hide the growing homeless problem instead of fixing it.

"It's really odd to hear the city say on one hand they care about the public health and safety of all residents and here they are pushing people further away from the public health services that they need," said Jed Parriott of the Services Not Sweeps Coalition. "Blame the politicians for allowing this to happen, for their policies, lack of rent control, destruction of public housing while they allow hotels to go up everywhere."

The proposed homeless limitations still have to be approved by the City Council and could become law in four to six weeks, according to O'Farrell.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countylos angeles city councilhomeless in southern californiahomelessban
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMELESS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
Riverside shuts down large-scale homeless encampment
Advocates change signs along Echo Park Lake to draw attention to homelessness
Santa Monica homeless feeding program continues in park amid opposition
This text chain alerts the homeless about free local services
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Measles patient visited SoCal tourist destinations in August
Pregnant mother of 6 killed in South LA hit-and-run
Video appears to show Tesla driver asleep at the wheel on I-5
Amazon rainforest fires: Firefighting plane from CA arrives in Brazil
Co-worker charged in fatal Cal State Fullerton stabbing
Hilary Duff returning for 'Lizzie McGuire' spinoff on Disney+
California pot taxes tick up but miss initial projections
Show More
Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated for tumor on pancreas
LeBron's face shaved into fan's hair
Great white sharks within feet of hydrofoilers
Driver fatally struck on 101 in Echo Park after argument w/passenger
D23 2019 Expo: Fans get a preview of new Avengers Campus
More TOP STORIES News