Los Angeles Councilman Jose Huizar arrested in connection with federal bribery, corruption probe

Huizar, 51, has served on the council since 2005 and is now facing a racketeering charge that alleges he used his position to leverage bribes and "other financial benefits," according to the U.S. District Attorney. He is suspected of conspiring to accept roughly $1.5 million in bribes from developers in exchange for his support in certain real estate projects in the city. He is expected to appear in federal court on Tuesday.
The single count of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, could land the Democratic politician up to 20 years in federal prison.
FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller says agents arrested Councilman Jose Huizar without incident early Tuesday at his Boyle Heights home. The mayor and other city leaders have been calling for Huizar to resign since his former special assistant agreed to plead guilty in a $1 million bribery scheme involving real estate developers.
Council President Nury Martinez issued a statement shortly after his arrest and said she would begin the process of removing Huizar from office. According to the City Attorney's Office, the council cannot unilaterally remove Huizar from office because he has not yet been convicted of
a crime. The council could, however, suspend him immediately.
"While today's announcement on the arrest of Councilmember Huizar is not unexpected, the horrendous and disgusting allegations leveled against him and others have painted a dark cloud over our City government for a long time now," the statement from Martinez read.
Huizar chaired the City Council's powerful Planning and Land Use Management Committee until 2018, when he was stripped of that other other assignments after federal agents served a search warrant at Huizar's home in Boyle Heights. During the search of his home, agents discovered and seized nearly $130,000 in cash that was stashed in his closet.
Federal agents seized approximately $129,000 in cash during a search of the Boyle Heights home of L.A. City Councilman @josehuizar in November 2018. pic.twitter.com/nYxwybj5Tn— US Attorney L.A. (@USAO_LosAngeles) June 23, 2020
Last month, former Huizar aide George Esparza, 33, agreed to plead to a count of racketeering conspiracy, which could carry a maximum 20-year prison term, according to prosecutors.
Esparza, who left his city job in 2018, acknowledged in his plea agreement that from 2013 to 2018, he and a person identified in documents as "Councilmember A" were involved in a scheme to sell influence to several developers, including the billionaire head of a Chinese company who wanted to build a 77-story downtown skyscraper.
Esparza was the fourth person to agree to plead guilty in the LA corruption probe. The others include a real estate developer, political fundraiser and a former councilman, Mitchell Englander.
Englander is accused of obstructing an investigation into tens of thousands of dollars in cash, female escort services and other perks.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available. The Associated Press and City News Service contributed to this report.