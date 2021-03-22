LA County breweries, wineries cleared to reopen for indoor service if food is provided

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Breweries, distilleries and wineries in Los Angeles County are now cleared to reopen for indoor service if food is provided.The county had previously permitted outdoor service only, but a lawsuit filed on behalf of a Palmdale brewery prevailed.Under the new guidance released Friday, these businesses may operate indoors at 25% capacity if a meal is provided along with the alcohol.Transplants Brewing in Palmdale had sued the county in 2020, claiming its shutdown orders discriminated against the brewery and similar businesses."It's unclear why the county continues to discriminate against breweries and wineries, but it finally came to its senses and revised the guidelines allowing Transplants and other independent businesses to begin getting back to business," attorney Khail Parris said. "These establishments have been hit the hardest because they rely on regular customers to make a profit, and between the pandemic and the completely inconsistent guidelines provided by the county of Los Angeles, they were barely holding on."The move came at the end of a week that saw many local business reopening, with limits placed on attendance, as the county moved into the red tier of the state's reopening framework.