Coronavirus: LA County's $100M rent relief program to launch next week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6263036" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday approve a $100 million renters relief program.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Relief is on the way for some renters in Los Angeles County.A $100 million rent relief program is about to go into effect for areas in the county outside the city of L.A.County leaders say they hope the program will help about eight to nine thousand households.The program opens up Aug. 17 and will remain open for two weeks to provide emergency rental assistance for low-income renters who are struggling as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.The money comes from federal coronavirus relief funds, will be managed by the Los Angeles County Development Authority, and will be paid directly to landlords to settle unpaid rent.Residents unable to pay their rent and living on 30% of the median income can receive up to $10,000. Those at 50% of the median income can receive up to $7,500.The eligible income limit for a household of four people, including money earned by all adults in that household, is $56,300. Residents can check their eligibility via a FAQ at 211la.org/lacounty/rentrelief.