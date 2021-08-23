Coronavirus Los Angeles

Number of COVID patients in LA County hospitals drop for 4th day in a row

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For the fourth day in a row, the number of COVID patients in L.A. County hospitals dropped.

There were 1,722 patients Sunday. That's down 64 compared to Thursday. However, there were 439 COVID patients in intensive care on Sunday, up from 435 the day before.

The county reported more than 2,700 new cases and 10 deaths on Sunday.

Sunday's latest figures brought the county's totals to 1,383,186 cases and 25,071 fatalities since the pandemic began, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The health department expects the daily case numbers to remain high due to increased testing by schools and businesses.

On Saturday, the department once again reminded residents that vaccinated people have greater protection against negative health outcomes should they contract the virus.

"Everyone who is not yet vaccinated needs to know they do not have the same protection as vaccinated people,'' Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said.

As of Aug. 7, unvaccinated adults between 18 and 49 years old were 25 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than vaccinated adults of the same age. Meanwhile, unvaccinated adults over age 50 were nearly a dozen times more likely to be hospitalized than their vaccinated counterparts, and 17 times more likely to die.

"While the vaccines are not perfect, and many of us may know someone who is fully vaccinated and ended up getting COVID, all three vaccines continue to do what we most need them to do: They protect from the worst outcomes of COVID-19 and allow our hospitals and clinics to continue providing the full range of services to everyone who needs health care,'' Ferrer said.



