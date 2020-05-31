LA County declares 6 p.m. curfew Sunday amid chaotic protests

The curfew will stay in place until 6 a.m. Monday.
The curfew declaration came after extensive looting was seen in Santa Monica just blocks away from a large, mostly peaceful gathering of protesters. Santa Monica had already set a 4 p.m. curfew and declared an unlawful assembly in an effort to thin the crowds.
County Supervisor Janice Hahn tweeted: "A countywide curfew will be in place in place, starting at 6 p.m. and lasting through 6 a.m. @CountyofLA residents should remain in their homes and only go out to seek medical care or go to an essential job."
Many curfews in place around Southern California.... let’s stay safe! We are all grieving the injustice of #GeorgeFloyd but smashing windows, stealing & beating people is NOT the solution. #stayhome #LosAngelesriots #Lasd #StrongerTogether— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) May 31, 2020
Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger has proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address widespread unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Read the full proclamation ➡️https://t.co/8jSuk3y0pe pic.twitter.com/wrs7EZSRBm— Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) May 31, 2020
The county had already declared a state of emergency.
The city of Los Angeles had also already declared its own curfew starting at 8 p.m., just as it had Saturday night.
Several other Southern California cities, had also already issued their own curfew for residents in anticipation of more protests throughout the region Sunday night.
Officials in Culver City, Santa Ana and Beverly Hills are also calling on people to stay inside. The following are details issued by each city:
Los Angeles
Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a curfew for all of Los Angeles for the second night in a row after the city saw more unrest Saturday that left behind a path of extensive damage across the city.
The new curfew requires everyone within the city of L.A. to stay indoors starting 8 p.m. Sunday until 5:30 a.m. Monday.
All city testing centers were closed Saturday due to safety concerns. Garcetti said a small number of COVID-19 testing sites may not open Monday because workers do not feel safe reporting to those locations, but the city's largest site at Dodger Stadium will remain open.
A curfew will be in place tonight citywide, starting at 8 p.m. and lasting through 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. All Angelenos should remain inside tonight, with the exception of first responders, people going to and from work, and anyone seeking or giving emergency care.— MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 31, 2020
Santa Monica
The city of Santa Monica issued a 4 p.m. curfew after a large crowd of demonstrators gathered, and then looting was seen a few blocks away at the Third Street Promenade.
Beverly Hills
Officials in Beverly Hills issued two curfews to "ensure the continued safety" of its residents.
The first curfew, which applies to the city's Business District, will take effect starting Sunday 1 p.m. through 5:30 a.m. on Monday. The second is a citywide curfew and will go into effect at 4 p.m. Sunday until 5:30 a.m. the next morning.
Culver City
Culver City's curfew requires everyone within the city to stay indoors starting 8 p.m. Sunday until 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. The city's local bus service has also been canceled for the night.
"Culver City respects everyone's right to peacefully protest. Our police department will continue to enforce our laws, including the curfew order, to ensure everyone stays safe," said Mayor Gran Eriksson in a statement.
Santa Ana
In Santa Ana, residents must remain inside starting at 10 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning.