George Floyd

LA County declares 6 p.m. curfew Sunday amid chaotic protests

After a weekend of chaotic protests throughout the region, Los Angeles County declared a 6 p.m. curfew on Sunday.
By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After a weekend of chaotic protests throughout the region, Los Angeles County declared a 6 p.m. curfew on Sunday.

The curfew will stay in place until 6 a.m. Monday.

The curfew declaration came after extensive looting was seen in Santa Monica just blocks away from a large, mostly peaceful gathering of protesters. Santa Monica had already set a 4 p.m. curfew and declared an unlawful assembly in an effort to thin the crowds.

County Supervisor Janice Hahn tweeted: "A countywide curfew will be in place in place, starting at 6 p.m. and lasting through 6 a.m. @CountyofLA residents should remain in their homes and only go out to seek medical care or go to an essential job."







The county had already declared a state of emergency.

The city of Los Angeles had also already declared its own curfew starting at 8 p.m., just as it had Saturday night.

Several other Southern California cities, had also already issued their own curfew for residents in anticipation of more protests throughout the region Sunday night.

Officials in Culver City, Santa Ana and Beverly Hills are also calling on people to stay inside. The following are details issued by each city:
Los Angeles

Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a curfew for all of Los Angeles for the second night in a row after the city saw more unrest Saturday that left behind a path of extensive damage across the city.

The new curfew requires everyone within the city of L.A. to stay indoors starting 8 p.m. Sunday until 5:30 a.m. Monday.

All city testing centers were closed Saturday due to safety concerns. Garcetti said a small number of COVID-19 testing sites may not open Monday because workers do not feel safe reporting to those locations, but the city's largest site at Dodger Stadium will remain open.



Santa Monica
The city of Santa Monica issued a 4 p.m. curfew after a large crowd of demonstrators gathered, and then looting was seen a few blocks away at the Third Street Promenade.

Beverly Hills

Officials in Beverly Hills issued two curfews to "ensure the continued safety" of its residents.
The first curfew, which applies to the city's Business District, will take effect starting Sunday 1 p.m. through 5:30 a.m. on Monday. The second is a citywide curfew and will go into effect at 4 p.m. Sunday until 5:30 a.m. the next morning.

Culver City

Culver City's curfew requires everyone within the city to stay indoors starting 8 p.m. Sunday until 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. The city's local bus service has also been canceled for the night.

"Culver City respects everyone's right to peacefully protest. Our police department will continue to enforce our laws, including the curfew order, to ensure everyone stays safe," said Mayor Gran Eriksson in a statement.

Santa Ana

In Santa Ana, residents must remain inside starting at 10 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
culver citysanta anabeverly hillslos angeleslos angeles countyofficer injuredarrestprotesteric garcettigeorge floydcurfew
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
National Guard patrols Los Angeles after night of violence
Looting at Santa Monica's 3rd Street Promenade amid peaceful protest
Why do you protest? Share your story with ABC7
LA businesses begin cleanup process after protests
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Looting at Santa Monica's 3rd Street Promenade amid peaceful protest
Why do you protest? Share your story with ABC7
Huntington Beach protest declared an unlawful assembly
Mayor Garcetti assures Angelenos ICE is not part of city efforts
National Guard patrols Los Angeles after night of violence
Fairfax community helps clean damaged shops after looting, fires
LA businesses begin cleanup process after protests
Show More
PHOTOS: Fairfax District the morning after a night of violence
Chrissy Teigen offers $200K to bail out protesters
Target to temporarily close, adjust store hours at SoCal locations amid protests
NYC mayor orders review after NYPD vehicle drives into group of protesters
Protester explains how violence in LA compares to racial inequality in society
More TOP STORIES News