FriYAY in the Community: Los Angeles County residents share their good news

L.A. County residents share good news of what's happening in their community and in their lives
By
Glendale resident Mondana Zargarnian is helping restaurants and healthcare workers by raising $2,000 for Save Restaurants Feed Nurses.

Redondo Beach resident Jen Atler-Ammazzalorso has helped more than 80 seniors get vaccination appointments.

Toni Cooper, Data and Impact Manager at My Friend's Place in Hollywood, shared that the nonprofit is hosting a virtual panel on Feb. 24 on YouTube called "Young, Black and Homeless." The panel discussion will bring awareness to and provide solutions for eradicating homelessness among Black youth.
