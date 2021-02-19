FriYAY in the Community: Los Angeles County residents share their good news

Glendale resident Mondana Zargarnian is helping restaurants and healthcare workers by raising $2,000 for Save Restaurants Feed Nurses.Redondo Beach resident Jen Atler-Ammazzalorso has helped more than 80 seniors get vaccination appointments.Toni Cooper, Data and Impact Manager at My Friend's Place in Hollywood, shared that the nonprofit is hosting a virtual panel on Feb. 24 on YouTube called "Young, Black and Homeless." The panel discussion will bring awareness to and provide solutions for eradicating homelessness among Black youth.