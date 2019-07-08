Los Angeles County officials and Dr. Lucy Jones discuss seismic activity, urge earthquake preparedness

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County officials were joined by seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones at a Sunday news conference where they discussed recent seismic activity in the wake of two major temblors in the Mojave Desert and urged Southland residents to be prepared for earthquakes.

County Supervisor Janice Hahn hosted the presentation, which included remarks from the county's Office of Emergency Management and Chief Daryl Osby of the L.A. County Fire Department.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck at 8:16 p.m. Friday about 9 miles west-southwest of San Bernardino County's Searles Valley. The quake occurred on the same fault that generated a magnitude 6.4 foreshock the previous day.

VIDEO: Ridgecrest residents express post-earthquake concerns in town hall event
Hundreds of Ridgecrest-area residents showed up to a town hall forum to discuss the aftermath of the 7.1 earthquake.



Although there were no reports of serious damage in the Los Angeles area, seismologists warned that the region is not yet completely out of danger. Many aftershocks are expected with the next week.
ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."


"This earthquake in Ridgecrest has not increased the chance of an earthquake in Southern California, in the metropolitan area," said Jones, founder of the Dr. Lucy Jones Center for Science & Society. "It has also not decreased it."

That fact has not assuaged the fears of many residents, officials acknowledged.

"These earthquakes have left us rattled,'' Hahn said. "People are worried, and I don't know if this press conference today is going to make them more worried or less worried, but we're hoping that what it does is get them prepared, so they can rest a little easier."

Be sure to check out the following websites, which are included to enhance your ability to get better prepared.

