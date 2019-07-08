Los Angeles County officials and Dr. Lucy Jones discuss seismic activity, urge earthquake preparedness

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5383106" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> County officials were joined by seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones at a news conference where they discussed recent seismic activity in the wake of two major temblors in the Mojave Desert and urged Southland residents to be prepared for earthquakes.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5383269" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hundreds of Ridgecrest-area residents showed up to a town hall forum to discuss the aftermath of the 7.1 earthquake.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2437275" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

AlertOC - AlertOC is Orange County's regional public mass notification system designed to keep those who live or work in Orange County informed of important information when there is an emergency situation affecting the health, safety or welfare of a community.



www.AlertOC.com

COPE Preparedness (Community Outreach Promoting Emergency Preparedness)



www.cope-preparedness.org

www.fire.lacounty.gov

www.publichealth.lacounty.gov

www.sbcounty.gov/dph/publichealth

www.earthquakecountry.info

http://lacoa.org/



www.espfocus.org

www.lafd.org

http://ochealthinfo.com

http://ocsd.org

www.rvcfire.org

Southern California Earthquake Center



www.scec.org

http://fire.countyofventura.org

www.vcsd.org/oes

www.evacuatemypet.com

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County officials were joined by seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones at a Sunday news conference where they discussed recent seismic activity in the wake of two major temblors in the Mojave Desert and urged Southland residents to be prepared for earthquakes.County Supervisor Janice Hahn hosted the presentation, which included remarks from the county's Office of Emergency Management and Chief Daryl Osby of the L.A. County Fire Department.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck at 8:16 p.m. Friday about 9 miles west-southwest of San Bernardino County's Searles Valley. The quake occurred on the same fault that generated a magnitude 6.4 foreshock the previous day.Although there were no reports of serious damage in the Los Angeles area, seismologists warned that the region is not yet completely out of danger. Many aftershocks are expected with the next week."This earthquake in Ridgecrest has not increased the chance of an earthquake in Southern California, in the metropolitan area," said Jones, founder of the Dr. Lucy Jones Center for Science & Society. "It has also not decreased it."That fact has not assuaged the fears of many residents, officials acknowledged."These earthquakes have left us rattled,'' Hahn said. "People are worried, and I don't know if this press conference today is going to make them more worried or less worried, but we're hoping that what it does is get them prepared, so they can rest a little easier."Be sure to check out the following websites, which are included to enhance your ability to get better prepared.