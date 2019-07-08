Los Angeles County officials and Dr. Lucy Jones discuss seismic activity, urge earthquake preparedness

County Supervisor Janice Hahn hosted the presentation, which included remarks from the county's Office of Emergency Management and Chief Daryl Osby of the L.A. County Fire Department.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck at 8:16 p.m. Friday about 9 miles west-southwest of San Bernardino County's Searles Valley. The quake occurred on the same fault that generated a magnitude 6.4 foreshock the previous day.
VIDEO: Ridgecrest residents express post-earthquake concerns in town hall event
Although there were no reports of serious damage in the Los Angeles area, seismologists warned that the region is not yet completely out of danger. Many aftershocks are expected with the next week.
"This earthquake in Ridgecrest has not increased the chance of an earthquake in Southern California, in the metropolitan area," said Jones, founder of the Dr. Lucy Jones Center for Science & Society. "It has also not decreased it."
That fact has not assuaged the fears of many residents, officials acknowledged.
"These earthquakes have left us rattled,'' Hahn said. "People are worried, and I don't know if this press conference today is going to make them more worried or less worried, but we're hoping that what it does is get them prepared, so they can rest a little easier."
Be sure to check out the following websites, which are included to enhance your ability to get better prepared.
