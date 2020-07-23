Education

Some LA County elementary classrooms could reopen under waiver program

L.A. County school districts that want to offer in-person classes for elementary and pre-kindergarten students might be able to do so under a new waiver program.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County school districts that want to offer in-person classes for elementary and pre-kindergarten students might be able to do so under a new waiver program.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county's public health director, said the state has authorized local health departments to grant waivers to school districts that want to offer in-person classes for pre-kindergarten through sixth-grade students.

L.A. County is working on a plan to allow for such classes to take place, but there would be strict guidelines, Ferrer said. She also said waivers would only be granted in close consultation with the state.

More information and details on the program is expected by next week.

Most students in California will start fall classes from home after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced campuses in counties that are on the state's COVID-19 watch list, including L.A. County, will not be allowed to resume in-person learning.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlos angeles countyback to schoolcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA's COVID-19 threat level remains at orange
Sex offender Cary Smith leaves Santa Ana for Costa Mesa
CA sees record-breaking number of new cases
Man killed in Ladera Heights shooting
Richer areas of LA have more access to COVID-19 testing, data show
LAPD reports 14% increase in homicides compared to last year
Man sought for attempted sexual assault in San Juan Capistrano
Show More
SoCal Filipino Americans hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic
Woman refusing to wear mask denied pizza order, goes on tirade
Typo puts LA family's unemployment claim in limbo for months
EDD Q&A: Why is it so difficult to get help with CA unemployment benefits?
COVID-19 in OC: County has 2nd-worst outbreak in state
More TOP STORIES News