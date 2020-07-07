Politics

LA County votes to create plan to close Men's Central Jail on heels of massive budget cuts

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a motion to create a plan to close the Men's Central Jail near downtown L.A. within a year.

During a meeting, board chair and Supervisor Kathryn Barger stressed her support for diversion and replacement rather than its closure, but backed the motion to receive a report on shutting it down. The motion was introduced by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Sheila Kuehl.

Officials say the aging facility consistently ranks as one of the worst in the country but the proposal drew considerable push back before it was voted on.

"(These) are dangerous, dangerous offenders that will be released back into our communities. It's unacceptable," said Patricia Wenskunas, founder of Crime Stoppers, an organization that represents crime victims and their families.

The consideration comes as county officials look for ways to rely less on law enforcement and incarceration.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a massive budget cut proposal affecting the sheriff's department.



Last week, the board approved a massive budget cut proposal which Sheriff Alex Villanueva says will defund the department by more than $150 million, taking away vital crime services. That's on top of the $400 million the department has already been underfunded for the next fiscal year.

Critics, including families of crime victims, fear the cuts could result in the elimination of the Special Victims Bureau and other detective units.

"We understand there are budget cuts and budgets that have to be met. We understand that because we run a household, but we don't want to put at risk the rest of the community," said Richard Walker, a father of a murder vicitm.
