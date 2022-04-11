2 dead, 4 injured following shooting in Willowbrook area of LA County, shooter at large

WILLOWBROOK, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people are dead and several others were rushed to the hospital Sunday afternoon following a shooting in the Willowbrook community of Los Angeles County.

The shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. near the intersection of 122nd Street and Blakley Avenue, according to officials.

The L.A. County Fire Department says that four people were taken to the hospital, three of them with minor injuries, and a fourth victim in critical condition.

Two men died at the scene, according to L.A. County sheriff's detectives.

It's unclear what lead to the shooting. No arrests have been made, and a description of the shooter, or shooters were not available.

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is urged to call the L.A. County Sheriff's Department at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

This is a developing news story. Updated information will be added as it becomes available.

