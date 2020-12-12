2 LA County deputies involved in Andres Guardado shooting relieved of duty for unrelated case

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies involved in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Andres Guardado in Gardena have been temporarily relieved of duty in response to an "unrelated investigation," the sheriff's department announced Friday.Sheriff Alex Villanueva ordered the suspension of the two deputies Monday pending the outcome of an investigation related to a traffic collision that happened two months before Guardado was shot."Both Deputies' peace officer powers have been suspended, pending the outcome of an investigation which stemmed from a traffic collision occurring on April 13th, 2020," a statement from LASD said.Further details were not immediately released.The FBI, L.A. County District Attorney and the Office of Inspector General have been advised and are monitoring the situation.Andres Guardado was shot and killed by an L.A. County sheriff's deputy June 18. An autopsy later found that he was shot five times in the back.Circumstances of the incident remain under dispute as deputies reported that Guardado was reaching for a gun when he was shot. Guardado's family has disputed their claims and has filed a lawsuit against the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.The county coroner's office has also started an inquest into the fatal shooting.