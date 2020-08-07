Suspect wounded after deputy-involved shootings in Hacienda Heights, Industry

A suspect was wounded after two deputy-involved shootings in Hacienda Heights and City of Industry early Friday morning, authorities said.
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was wounded after two deputy-involved shootings in Hacienda Heights and City of Industry early Friday morning, authorities said.

The first shooting occurred in Hacienda Heights at Gail Avenue and Hacienda Boulevard shortly after 1 a.m. After the shooting, L.A. County sheriff's deputies chased the suspect when the person managed to flee the scene.

A second shooting happened several minutes later in the 13300 block of Crossroads Parkway, about four miles away from the initial shooting.

The suspect was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

There were no immediate reports of deputies injured.

Details regarding what led to the initial shooting were unknown. The name of the suspect was not released by authorities.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
