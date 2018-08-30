LA deputy who lost leg in crash working to return to duty

Even after a horrific accident that cost him most of his leg, Los Angeles County sheriff's Deputy Garrett Rifkin says he is optimistic and fighting to get back to work.
Rifkin says "I miss everything so my goal is to go back to work full duty."
On Aug. 3 Rifkin was involved in a horrible hit-and-run accident on his way to work. The other person involved didn't wait around.
"I remember looking around. I remember seeing this guy get out of his car, he looked at me, he got back in his car and took off" says Rifkin.
Rifkin's leg was amputated below the knee.
After six surgeries he is now at the California Rehabilitation Institute learning to walk again.
He is getting calls from other law enforcement officers who have gone through this.
"For the most part they are all back to full duty. It's given me a lot of hope. That's what pushed me - seeing these guys did it I can do it too" says Rifkin.
Since he was on his way to work and not yet on duty that day there are some issues with workers compensation and right now all of his medical bills are not covered. One of his friends set up a GoFundMe page.
His work family - deputies from the West Hollywood station - are by his side. His father is retired sheriff's captain Bob Rifkin.
"Most definitely a family. When my wife comes here it lifts her spirit, it lifts my spirit," says Rifkin.
Deputy Rifkin should be out of this rehabilitation hospital in two weeks. Then he will continue to do rehab at home and hopes to get back on duty in six to eight months.
