LA family demands answers after parked 2017 BMW catches fire

A Los Angeles family is demanding answers after their recently bought BMW caught fire while parked in front of their home.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Grevle family says the carmaker assured them that their 2017 BMW was not part of a recall involving a problem with the power steering control, but on Monday, after the family got home, a neighbor pounded on their door to alert them that there was smoke coming from their car.

The family said the whole car quickly caught fire, with the flames also burning a fence.


Car owner Knut Grevle tweeted about the shocking blaze: "How does my 2017 X3 catch on fire after only having it for 9 months!?!?! My wife and child could have been in that car. It was parked and turned off!"

The family credits their neighbor for keeping the fire from potentially spreading to their home.
