Teen killed in shooting outside La Habra Walmart Supercenter

A teenager died in a shooting in a parking lot outside a La Habra Walmart on Friday night.

LA HABRA, Calif. (KABC) -- A teenager died in a shooting in a parking lot outside a La Habra Walmart on Friday night.

Calls came in to law enforcement around 8:35 p.m. of shots fired at the Walmart at the intersection of Imperial Highway and Beach Boulevard.

La Habra police arrived to find two gunshot victims. One male teenager was pronounced dead at the scene and another man was taken to the hospital.

An area of the parking lot remains taped off as officials investigate the incident.

AIR7HD saw evidence on the ground as well, including a gun.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details later.