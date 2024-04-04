Millions stolen from money storage facility in Sylmar on Easter Sunday, sources say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department and the FBI are investigating the theft of millions of dollars from a money storage facility in Sylmar on Easter Sunday, law enforcement sources tell ABC News.

The thieves broke into the facility undetected - without setting off alarms - by going through the roof and somehow getting into the money storage area, which may have been a vault, according to officials briefed on the investigation.

The company that owns the building did not discover the massive theft until Monday morning.

LAPD says the agency is working with the FBI on the case. It's unclear exactly how much was stolen, but it's believed to be one of the biggest heists in L.A. history.

No suspect information was immediately available.

The theft comes nearly two years after as much as $100 million in jewels and other valuables were stolen from a Brink's big rig at a Southern California truck stop. The thieves haven't been caught.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.