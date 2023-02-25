Lakers honor Brandon Tsay, hero who disarmed Monterey Park mass shooter

The hero who disarmed the Monterey Park shooter at an Alhambra ballroom was honored at Thursday night's Los Angeles Lakers game.

Brandon Tsay stood at half court as longtime Lakers public address announcer Lawrence Tanter spoke to fans at Crypto.com Arena.

"Brandon, the Lakers and the entire city of Los Angeles would like to honor you for your courage and bravery," Tanter said.

Tsay disarmed the shooter, Huu Can Tran, at the Lai Lai ballroom on Jan. 21. Prior to arriving at the Alhambra ballroom, the shooter had opened fire on a mostly elderly crowd of dancers at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, killing 11 people and wounding nine others.

Tsay, 26, has received various honors since the shooting and was recognized as a guest during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address earlier this month.