SoCal Father, daughter killed in violent car crash in La Mirada identified

Michael Oliveri, 46, of Whittier, and 21-year-old Karlie Daily of La Habra were identified by the coroner as the victims of the crash.
It happened just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning at the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue and Beach Boulevard.
The car was speeding when it lost control, hit a fire hydrant and knocked down a utility pole, investigators say.
The car then slammed into a sign pole at a shopping center.
Both victims were ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.