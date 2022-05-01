SoCal Father, daughter killed in violent car crash in La Mirada identified

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11808242" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two victims identified as a father and his daughter were killed when their vehicle sheared a fire hydrant and slammed into a pole in La Mirada, authorities said.

LA MIRADA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities on Sunday identified the father and daughter killed in a violent crash in La Mirada.Michael Oliveri, 46, of Whittier, and 21-year-old Karlie Daily of La Habra were identified by the coroner as the victims of the crash.It happened just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning at the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue and Beach Boulevard.The car was speeding when it lost control, hit a fire hydrant and knocked down a utility pole, investigators say.The car then slammed into a sign pole at a shopping center.Both victims were ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.