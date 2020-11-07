Community & Events

Viral post helps drive food donations in Skid Row

The LA Mission is seeing an overwhelming response in donations after a social media post asking for help went viral.
SKID ROW -- A viral Twitter post is helping many people facing food insecurity in Skid Row.

The LA Mission is an organization that provides clothes and social services to those experiencing homelessness and also gives out three meals a day to those in need.

The tweet was a call for help saying LA Mission is running out of food.

"We had already been giving food boxes out to the residents of Skid Row and when COVID-19 hit, we saw a 200% spike in the need," said CEO Troy Vaughn

Volunteers Steve Nass and Eli Graham teamed up to get the word out this month.



The post spread like wildfire with more than 12,000 retweets and thousands of likes on Facebook and Instagram.

"We've worked kind of on the marketing side, trying to spread the word and get more donations, get more awareness for the cause," said Nass.

Since then, the LA Mission has seen an overwhelming response in food and financial donations.

"Don't just forget about your neighbors who are literally all around you who are struggling, could use a hand. I'm a big believer in picking people up when they're down," said Graham.

if you're looking to drop off food donations, visit 351 South Anderson street.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsskid rowlos angeles countycommunity journalistfoodhomelessvolunteerismin the communitytwittercommunitydonationsviral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 election results: Biden pulls ahead in PA, GA | LIVE
Helicopter carrying donated organ crashes on Keck Hospital of USC helipad
East LA man apologizes for video threatening violence if Biden won
Why it's taking so long to count ballots in Nevada
Trader Joe's reports 1,250 COVID-19 cases over 8-month period
Anne Hathaway apologizes amid 'The Witches' backlash
OC sliding back in COVID progress
Show More
Chicago-born rapper King Von, 2 others killed in shooting outside ATL club: police
Temps drop in SoCal, with a chance of weekend rain
Lacey concedes to Gascon in LA County DA's race
All eyes on Stacey Abrams as Biden passes Trump in Georgia
WATCH LIVE: Election results and latest updates
More TOP STORIES News