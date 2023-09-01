Mystery camera crew spotted filming end of LA chase confirmed to be from show 'Cops'

The mystery camera crew spotted riding with officers during a wild and dangerous police chase through Los Angeles on Wednesday was filming for the streaming series "Cops," police confirmed.

WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- The mystery camera crew spotted riding with officers during a wild and dangerous police chase through Los Angeles on Wednesday was filming for the streaming series "Cops," police confirmed.

The pursuit started around 8:30 p.m. when officers tried to pull over a reported-stolen Toyota Camry. The driver then led police a chase through the streets of the San Gabriel Valley before finally coming to a stop in West Covina.

That's where AIR7 HD captured a cameraman and a microphone operator emerging from the patrol vehicles. They were allowed to record from just feet away as police negotiated the suspect's surrender.

Police told Eyewitness News the "Cops" crew had been filming with the West Covina Police Department for the last month and Wednesday was their last day.

Police believe the footage will air sometime next year.

Throughout the chase, AIR7 HD captured the suspect driving wildly at times, making erratic left turns through red lights and swerving across lanes in efforts to get away.

Officers tried several times to approach the vehicle closely in apparent efforts to make a PIT maneuver but each time the car sped up and the attempt was not made.

One attempt made contact and forced the vehicle to swerve slightly but it kept going.

The suspect, 35-year-old Richard Hall, was arrested for evading a police officer.