2022 NFL Draft: Rams to turn Hollywood Hills mansion into draft headquarters

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Rams last year made their draft picks from a posh Malibu beach house, and the reigning Super Bowl champions will be doing something similar again - this time with a Hollywood twist.

The Rams will conduct next week's NFL Draft from a 67,000-square-foot mansion in the Hollywood Hills.

The "draft house" presented by Rocket Mortgage features a golf simulator, skateboard ramp and stunning views.

Los Angeles will wait until the third round to make its first pick in this year's draft. Under general manager Les Snead, the Rams have become known for trading away its first round picks for star players.

The Rams and Rocket Mortgage are also launching a sweepstakes for a lucky fan to visit the "draft house" and meet Rams front office executives.

For more on how to win the Rams VIP Hollywood experience, visit www.therams.com/rocketmortgagedrafthouse.

All three days of the draft will be on ESPN and ABC7, including the first two nights in primetime starting next Thursday.

