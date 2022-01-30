los angeles rams

LA Rams fans flock to SoCal popup shops to cheer on team against 49ers in NFC championship game

By
EMBED <>More Videos

LA Rams fans flock to SoCal popup shops to get swag, cheer on team

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Rams are pulling out all the stops to get fans hyped up to beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday's NFC championship game.

Thousands of lucky fans will be seated inside SoFi Stadium Sunday as the L.A. Rams take on the 49ers for a spot in Super Bowl LVI, set to take place on Feb. 13 in Inglewood. But even people who are not going to be inside the stadium, are showing up to get their swag, caps, t-shirts, whatever they need to cheer on the Rams.

The team store at SoFi Stadium is selling a lot of merchandise, but people are also stopping to pick up items at some of the popup stands the Rams have going this year. Fans stopped at Randy's Donuts in Inglewood, and The Oaks in Thousand Oaks, to pose with mascots, take pictures, participate in prize giveaways, buy posters, and more.

"I got here, I'd say an hour ago, so, I didn't know that this many people were going to come, but I mean, I'm glad I'm here. We saw Jalen Ramsey just a minute ago, so, pretty cool," said L.A. Rams fan Willis Berry.

Click play on the video above to watch the full story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsinglewoodlos angeles countysan francisco 49erslos angeles ramsnfc championship gamenflsouthern californiafootballsports
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
LA Rams fans flock to SoCal popup shops to get swag, cheer on team
Rams' Aaron Donald: 'Only thing I am lacking is being a champion'
Rams-49ers: Parking for NFC title game could get really expensive
Rams host pop-up newsstands for fans ahead of NFC Championship game
TOP STORIES
Arrest made after vendor caught vandalizing Whittier taco stand
5th suspect arrested in deadly robbery outside Hollywood restaurant
Woman dies after falling from party bus on freeway in downtown LA
$421M Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Woodland Hills
Family members seek justice after South Gate father killed
2 nurses accused of making $1.5M selling fake COVID vaccine cards
Is Tom Brady retiring? ESPN sources say so
Show More
New CHLA study may help kids dealing with lingering COVID-19 symptoms
Buscaino calls for reducing salaries if homelessness goals not met
Riverside hosts blood drive amid national blood supply shortage
Vendor uses fire extinguisher to vandalize Whittier taco stand
$421M Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Woodland Hills
More TOP STORIES News