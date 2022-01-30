LA Rams fans flock to SoCal popup shops to cheer on team against 49ers in NFC championship game

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Rams are pulling out all the stops to get fans hyped up to beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday's NFC championship game.Thousands of lucky fans will be seated inside SoFi Stadium Sunday as the L.A. Rams take on the 49ers for a spot in Super Bowl LVI, set to take place on Feb. 13 in Inglewood. But even people who are not going to be inside the stadium, are showing up to get their swag, caps, t-shirts, whatever they need to cheer on the Rams.The team store at SoFi Stadium is selling a lot of merchandise, but people are also stopping to pick up items at some of the popup stands the Rams have going this year. Fans stopped at Randy's Donuts in Inglewood, and The Oaks in Thousand Oaks, to pose with mascots, take pictures, participate in prize giveaways, buy posters, and more."I got here, I'd say an hour ago, so, I didn't know that this many people were going to come, but I mean, I'm glad I'm here. We saw Jalen Ramsey just a minute ago, so, pretty cool," said L.A. Rams fan Willis Berry.Click play on the video above to watch the full story.