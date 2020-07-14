LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday the city is on the verge of nearly shutting down again.
Garcetti warned the city is on the cusp of reaching the red status on the city's color-coded system that describes Angelenos' risk of developing a coronavirus infection.
Reaching the red level means people would only be able to leave their homes for work or for essential tasks. It indicates there is a high risk and people should stay home at all times.
"We are on the border of going to red," Garcetti said during a briefing. "It is up to all of us to make sure that we don't."
The color-coded system is currently in the orange threat level, which signals people should stay home as much as possible.
Counties on the state's watch list, such as Los Angeles, were ordered Monday to close fitness centers, places of worship, offices in non-critical sectors, personal care services, hair salons, barbershops and indoor malls.
Businesses that can adapt to an outdoor setting and outdoor activities can still operate.
"Outdoor activities are as we've learned in this considered safer, including outdoor dining, which remains open," Garcetti said. "But if you do an outdoor activity, please do it either by yourself or with other members of your household."
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday also issued a statewide closure of indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and card rooms. Bars must also close indoor and outdoor operations unless they are serving food under current guidelines.
Mayor Garcetti warns LA is on the verge of shutting down again
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday the city is on the verge of nearly shutting down again.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News