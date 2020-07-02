LA launching new color-coded threat level system to warn of coronavirus danger

The system consists of green, yellow, orange and red threat levels. Green means COVID-19 is mostly contained and there is little risk of infection while red means there is a high risk and people should stay home at all times.
Although the system was not in place earlier during the pandemic, Garcetti said the mandated safer-at-home orders in March, April and May were similar to those that will be used again if the city enters the red threat level.
Right now, the city is at orange, meaning people should stay home as much as possible.
Garcetti said six of the seven critical indicators influencing the threat level have been recently worsening, including hospital capacity, positivity rate and total number of cases.
The new warning system is being launched as California experiences a new surge in coronavirus cases and as Gov. Gavin Newsom orders new restrictions on bars, restaurants and other businesses and activities.