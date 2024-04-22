WATCH LIVE

LASD deputy rushed to hospital after shooting in West Covina area, person detained

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, April 22, 2024 11:14PM
Este artículo se ofrece en Español
Deputy shot in West Covina, expected to survive thanks to vest
WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy was rushed to the hospital after being shot in West Covina Monday.

The shooting was reported around 2:45 p.m. near Barranca Street and North Garvey Avenue, an area that is just north of the 10 Freeway.

The male deputy, assigned to the Century station, was on duty and wearing body armor when he was shot. Officials say the vest may have saved his life.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. The deputy was able to radio for help and he was rushed to a nearby hospital. He is expected to survive.

One person of interest was detained shortly after the shooting. A large contingent of deputies was gathered in the area of Mangate Avenue and Wing Lane in Valinda, about five miles from the shooting locaiton, in connection with that person of interest.

