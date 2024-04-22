LASD deputy rushed to hospital after shooting in West Covina area, person detained

WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy was rushed to the hospital after being shot in West Covina Monday.

The shooting was reported around 2:45 p.m. near Barranca Street and North Garvey Avenue, an area that is just north of the 10 Freeway.

The male deputy, assigned to the Century station, was on duty and wearing body armor when he was shot. Officials say the vest may have saved his life.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. The deputy was able to radio for help and he was rushed to a nearby hospital. He is expected to survive.

One person of interest was detained shortly after the shooting. A large contingent of deputies was gathered in the area of Mangate Avenue and Wing Lane in Valinda, about five miles from the shooting locaiton, in connection with that person of interest.