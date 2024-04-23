Suspect remains at large after deputy shot in back at West Covina intersection

WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- The suspect who shot a sheriff's deputy who was on a motorcycle at an intersection in West Covina remained at large Tuesday, prompting an urgent manhunt for that person.

While several persons of interest were initially detained after Monday's shooting, they were later released and officials were asking the public for help finding the shooter.

The shooting was reported around 2:45 p.m. near Barranca Street and North Garvey Avenue, an area that is just north of the 10 Freeway.

Deputy Samuel Aispuro, 43, was on his motorcycle waiting at the light when he was suddenly struck in the back by a single bullet, Sheriff Robert Luna said. There was no indication of any interactions with a suspect.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy was hospitalized after being shot in the back while sitting on his motorcycle in West Covina Monday.

"He was sitting on a marked black and white police motorcycle in full uniform and he was shot in the back," Luna said.

The deputy was able to radio for help and he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Eyewitness News obtained audio of when the injured deputy called in his own emergency.

"I've been shot. It hit the vest. Let me get my notes... The vehicle went westbound on the 10 Freeway from Barranca. Garvey and Barranca," the deputy said in the audio.

The deputy was wearing body armor, which likely saved his life. He was described as being in stable condition at a local hospital.

Aispuro has been with the department for more than 19 years. He is married with two children, ages 4 and 2. He is based out of the Century station and was heading to a training session at the time he was shot.

Sheriff Robert Luna provided an update on the shooting of a deputy in West Covina.

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, sheriff's officials detained several people of interest at a home in La Puente. They later said they don't necessarily consider those individuals the suspects and they asked the public for assistance.

"Right now, there is somebody out there armed with a firearm who shot one of our deputies in the back, and if he's willing to do that, I'm sure he's willing to shoot at anybody else," Luna said.

The only description of a suspect vehicle was a white sedan with tinted windows last seen heading westbound on the 10 Freeway from Barranca. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at (323)890-5500.

"Somebody saw something," Luna said. "We need to get this person off the street."