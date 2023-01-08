Man killed during unauthorized music video shoot on Sixth Street Bridge, police say

The victim was identified only as a man in his 20s.

Los Angeles police said a deadly shooting on the spiral pedestrian ramp leading to the Sixth Street Bridge unfolded during an unauthorized music video shoot.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was killed during a shooting on the spiral pedestrian ramp leading to the Sixth Street Bridge Friday night and it all happened during an unauthorized music video shoot, police said.

The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. Friday in the area of 6th Street and Mission Road, according to police.

Upon their arrival, officer found a man on the ground with gunshot wounds. CPR was performed on the victim and he was transported to a hospital where he later died.

The victim was identified only as a man in his 20s.

Witnesses said a suspect drove from the scene in a blue Dodge Charger with a white racing stripe, according to LAPD.

A police investigation shut down a section of Mission Road.

A description of the suspect has not yet been released. Police believe the shooting was gang related.