LA task force seeks to arrest looters, vandals who hit stores during George Floyd protests

Nearly a month after local protests turned violent in the wake of George Floyd's death, a task force in Los Angeles is trying to find those responsible for looting and damaging property.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Nearly a month after local protests turned violent in the wake of George Floyd's death, a task force in Los Angeles is trying to find those responsible for looting and damaging property.

Officials will hold a news conference Monday to provide an overview of how the SAFE LA Task Force will go after those suspected of looting, burglary, robbery, vandalism, arson and assault during the protests that started May 29.

The task force will consist of multiple police departments, including Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Torrance as well the L.A. Fire Department, FBI and local and federal prosecutors.

Thousands of people in Los Angeles protested the death of George Floyd, but the gatherings led to the burning of cars and buildings, looting and the imposition of a citywide curfew.



Video of a Minneapolis police officer placing his knee on Floyd's neck for an extended time before he died sparked wave of protests in Southern California. Some demonstrations became marred by chaos and looting, prompting curfews and the ordering of the National Guard to help secure buildings.

Police believe suspects drove to the demonstrations and took advantage of the protests to steal, damage and destroy property.

