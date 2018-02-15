A Woodland Hills 17-year-old was charged with illegal discharge of a firearm after police responded to a call of a home invasion robbery in progress only to find the boy had made the whole thing up."This is one of the hottest calls an officer can respond to," LAPD Capt. Paul Vernon said in a press release. "Officers responded with lights and siren and the helicopter was overhead quickly, but there were no suspects."Police found the teen safe at home Wednesday afternoon despite his story that three black men had tried to force their way into his third floor Woodland Hills apartment. His mother was out of town at the time, police said.He had told 911 dispatchers that one of the men had fired a single round through the door, into the apartment, but officers were immediately suspicious when they realized the bullet hole had come from the inside.They searched the apartment and found some marijuana along with a .380 Glock handgun in some bushes below the teen's balcony.He was arrested for illegal discharge of a firearm and was taken to Sylmar Juvenile Hall pending the return of his mother or legal guardian.The boy's mother also may face charges of child endangerment for leaving an unsecured firearm in a residence with a minor child. The marijuana was seized since people under 21 cannot legally possess or consume it.The boy's name was not released because he is a minor.