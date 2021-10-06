LA City Council to vote on COVID vaccine mandate for indoor spaces today

Like so many Angelenos, I was also looking forward to returning to normal when the first round of vaccines were offered in mid-December. But now it’s almost 10 months later and still only 68% of LA County residents are fully vaccinated.



There are people who have been vaccinated for almost a year now. Your QAnon Trumpian theories have all been disproved. At this point, anti-vaxxers are not only wrong - they’re selfish.



We have spent too much time placing restrictions on people who did their part. — Nury Martinez (@CD6Nury) September 29, 2021

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Los Angeles City Council will consider an ordinance on Wednesday that will require people to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, bars, gyms, shopping centers, entertainment venues and personal care establishments beginning Nov. 4."We've spent too much time placing restrictions on people who did their part by getting vaccinated and wearing their masks. We need to both limit the transmission of the virus as well as make it inconvenient for those who are unvaccinated to access indoor venues and put lives at jeopardy. The stakes are too high,'' said Council President Nury Martinez.The ordinance needs just eight votes to pass, or 12 votes to pass with an urgency clause allowing it to take effect immediately, instead of one month from publication.Since voting 13-0 on Aug. 11 to request the ordinance be prepared by the city attorney, a majority of council members have expressed support for the measure that would require proof of vaccinations before entering many indoor public spaces.If passed, indoor public spaces that fall under the ordinance would be required to display advisory notices beginning Oct. 21 alerting customers to the vaccination requirement, which would go into effect Nov. 4.The ordinance would apply to establishments that serve food or beverages, gyms and fitness venues, entertainment and recreation venues -- including movie theaters, shopping centers, and personal care establishments.Retail establishments, including grocery stores and pharmacies, are not included in the draft ordinance.The Chief Legislative Analyst told council members on Sept. 29 that the city does not yet have a department chosen to enforce the ordinance, but it has identified the Department of Building and Safety as the most relevant.But that department does not have the staffing to enforce the law.Enforcement of compliance would begin Nov. 29, and businesses that violate the ordinance would be issued a $1,000 fine for its second violation, $2,000 fine for a third violation and a $5,000 fine for a fourth violation.City Councilman Joe Buscaino said he wouldn't support the ordinance on Sept. 29, saying there's no enforcement measure in place.He invoked a city council rule to withhold unanimous consent, effectively preventing the council from voting on the ordinance on its first reading.Ordinances that don't receive unanimous approval on their first reading must return for a second vote.Councilmen Bob Blumenfield, Mike Bonin and Paul Krekorian expressed concern about details in the ordinance, including a lack of enforcement, but noted that it was imperative that the requirement goes into effect quickly, and that the details can be fixed later."All those concerns being said, we can't delay a day longer. We need to advance forward with an ordinance that is going to protect people from their fellow citizens who are making a choice not to be vaccinated,'' Krekorian said.People would be exempt from the mandate if they have medical conditions that restrict their ability to get vaccinated or a "sincerely held religious belief,'' which will be reviewed by the location the person is trying to enter.People who are exempt would be able to use outdoor areas of the location, but if unavailable, they may be allowed to enter the indoor area by providing proof of a negative COVID-19 test.The ordinance would also require people to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend outdoor events with 5,000 or more people, which would be stricter than the L.A. County requirement, which applies to outdoor events with 10,000 or more people.The ordinance would be similar to policies in West Hollywood, New York and San Francisco. West Hollywood's policy to require adult patrons entering many indoor businesses to submit proof of at least partial vaccination goes into effect on Oct. 7, with full vaccination required beginning Nov. 4.Los Angeles County's vaccination requirement applies only to employees and patrons of indoor portions of bars, breweries, wineries and distilleries.That rule also requires at least partial vaccination beginning Oct. 7, with full vaccination required by Nov. 4.While Los Angeles County continues to see falling numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations and other metrics, the pace of residents being vaccinated remains relatively stagnant, and Ferrer has warned that the pandemic will only end if that pace quickens.According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fully vaccinated people can still contract COVID-19 and transmit it to others, although they are far less likely to develop symptoms, require hospitalization or die from the virus.There is some evidence that fully vaccinated people will likely spread the more contagious delta variant of the virus for less time than unvaccinated people, the CDC says.